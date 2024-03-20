Dodgers vs. Padres opening day game chat

The Dodgers 2024 season is underway. They are the road team in this one, and not just because the game is in South Korea.
Lineups
Game 1 of 162.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 20, 2024
Today’s #SeoulSeries Dodgers lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/I6E39wNlBp
We'll see you bright & early for Darvish Day!#SeoulSeries pic.twitter.com/YWTPBxTxbY— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 20, 2024
Opening day info
- Teams: Dodgers at Padres
- Stadium: Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
- Time: 3:07 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN (out of market)
- Radio: KLAC AM 570
