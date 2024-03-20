 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Padres opening day game chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
BASEBALL-MLB-KOR-DODGERS-PADRES Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The Dodgers 2024 season is underway. They are the road team in this one, and not just because the game is in South Korea.

Related reading

Lineups

Opening day info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Padres
  • Stadium: Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
  • Time: 3:07 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, ESPN (out of market)
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the True Blue LA Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Dodgers news from True Blue LA