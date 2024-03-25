Freeway Series Game II chat

The Dodgers change things up a bit with left-hander Reid Detmers on the mound for the Angels in the middle game of the exhibition Freeway Series on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

That means starts for Chris Taylor in left field, Kiké Hernández in center, and Miguel Rojas at shortstop, with Mookie Betts sliding over to second base.

Shohei Ohtani, who was busy before the game not only delivering a statement regarding Ippei Mizuhara but also playing catch on the field for the first time since his September elbow surgery, remains in the lineup as designated hitter.

Gavin Stone is on the mound.

Game info