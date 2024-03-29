 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cardinals game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Dodgers Home Opener v Cardinals Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles experiences its first Dodgers night game of the 2024 regular season, with Bobby Miller on the mound to face the Cardinals.

Left-hander Zack Thompson starts for St. Louis, which means a different lineup for the Dodgers. Right-handed batters Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor, and Miguel Rojas make their first starts of the season, in center field, left field, and shortstop, respectively.

Mookie Betts shifts over to second base, and Teoscar Hernández starts in right field.

