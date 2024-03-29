Dodgers vs. Cardinals game chat

Los Angeles experiences its first Dodgers night game of the 2024 regular season, with Bobby Miller on the mound to face the Cardinals.

Left-hander Zack Thompson starts for St. Louis, which means a different lineup for the Dodgers. Right-handed batters Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor, and Miguel Rojas make their first starts of the season, in center field, left field, and shortstop, respectively.

Mookie Betts shifts over to second base, and Teoscar Hernández starts in right field.

Playing under the stars in LA! pic.twitter.com/1DkNt5GmnU — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 29, 2024

Game info