Dodgers vs. Cardinals game IV chat

One more game to finish off the Dodgers-Cardinals series. This one’s exclusively on ESPN, the third different network to televise this four-game set (four networks, if you could MLB Network on Thursday, in addition to SportsNet LA).

Gavin Stone starts for the Dodgers, with Steven Matz pitching for St. Louis. Matz throws with his left hand, which means Kiké Hernández starts, this time at third base, with Max Muncy getting a day off.

Hernández will wear a microphone for the ESPN telecast.

Nabil Crismatt is the new member of the Dodgers bullpen Sunday, Kyle Hurt was optioned.

The Cardinals made a roster move before the series finale. Right-hander Riley O’Brien, who allowed a run in the seventh inning on Thursday, was placed on the injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, replaced in the bullpen by left-hander John King.

Lineups

Game info