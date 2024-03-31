 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Cardinals game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 to win a opening day baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

One more game to finish off the Dodgers-Cardinals series. This one’s exclusively on ESPN, the third different network to televise this four-game set (four networks, if you could MLB Network on Thursday, in addition to SportsNet LA).

Gavin Stone starts for the Dodgers, with Steven Matz pitching for St. Louis. Matz throws with his left hand, which means Kiké Hernández starts, this time at third base, with Max Muncy getting a day off.

Hernández will wear a microphone for the ESPN telecast.

Nabil Crismatt is the new member of the Dodgers bullpen Sunday, Kyle Hurt was optioned.

The Cardinals made a roster move before the series finale. Right-hander Riley O’Brien, who allowed a run in the seventh inning on Thursday, was placed on the injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, replaced in the bullpen by left-hander John King.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570, KTNQ 1020

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the True Blue LA Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Dodgers news from True Blue LA