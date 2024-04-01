Dodgers vs. Giants game I chat

The Dodgers and Giants play for the first time in 2024, with James Paxton making his season debut in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Dinelson Lamet is in the Dodgers bullpen, Nabil Crismatt is not.

Jason Heyward went to get testing done on his back. He was scratched with back tightness and won’t be available Monday night.

The Giants activated outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the paternity list, and also called up right-hander Nick Avila from Triple-A.

