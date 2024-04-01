 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Giants game I chat

By Eric Stephen
The Dodgers and Giants play for the first time in 2024, with James Paxton making his season debut in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Dinelson Lamet is in the Dodgers bullpen, Nabil Crismatt is not.

Jason Heyward went to get testing done on his back. He was scratched with back tightness and won’t be available Monday night.

The Giants activated outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the paternity list, and also called up right-hander Nick Avila from Triple-A.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Giants
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570, KTNQ 1020

