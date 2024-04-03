Dodgers vs. Giants game III chat

The Dodgers try for a sweep of the Giants and a 6-1 homestand on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Tyler Glasnow makes his third start of the season.
Taylor Trammell is active now that Jason Heyward is on the injured list. The left-handed Trammell is not in the lineup, though that was to be expected with left-hander Kyle Harrison pitching for San Francisco.
Let's finish the roadtrip strong— SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 3, 2024
: Los Angeles, CA
: @NBCSGiants | @MLBNetwork
: @KNBR | KSFN #SFGiants | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/TX8onavczs
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Giants: pic.twitter.com/7zI3h8WWg3— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 3, 2024
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Giants
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: KLAC AM 570, KTNQ 1020
Loading comments...