Dodgers vs. Cubs game I chat

For the first time this season, the LA Dodgers will play a road game in the true sense of it as they take on the Chicago Cubs for a weekend set at Wrigley Field.

It’ll be a daunting challenge for Bobby Miller to match his effort against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of this series. However, that remains the task for the sophomore righty going up against a fourth-place team with a .667 winning percentage. What is the early part of the season if not an opportunity to throw out weird stats like that.

The Dodgers' offense will look to continue their outstanding record against veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who has a 5.04 ERA in six starts against this particular ball club.

Chris Taylor gets the start out in left field for this series opener, with Gavin Lux at shortstop facing a right-handed starter.

Game info