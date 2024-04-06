Pat Zachry, former Dodgers pitcher who won a World Series with the Reds, dies at age 71

Pat Zachry, the right-hander who pitched for the Big Red Machine in the World Series and who pitched in relief for two years with the Dodgers, died on Thursday at age 71.

Zachry played three sports at Richfield High School in Waco, Texas, including basketball and football, but it was baseball in which he excelled the most, pitching three no-hitters. The Reds drafted Zachry in the 19th round in 1970, and in his first year in the majors won 14 games with a 2.74 ERA in 204 innings for a championship team in 1976. Zachry won both of his postseason starts that year — beating the Pirates in Game 2 of the NLCS, then winning at Yankee Stadium in Game 3 of the fall classic — and co-won National League Rookie of the Year along with Padres relief pitcher Butch Metzger.

Zachry was the first pitcher to win Rookie of the Year and the World Series in the same year, a feat that has since been accomplished by only Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 and Dontrelle Willis in 2003.

In June 1977, Zachry was one of four players sent by the Reds to the Mets in a blockbuster trade for Tom Seaver.

“I’m sure I put a lot of pressure on myself. I was the pitcher involved in the deal. I was expected to do some things,” Zachry told the Associated Press during spring training in 1983. “Tom Seaver was a legend, one of the best pitchers ever. That’s tough.”

With New York, Zachry made his only All-Star team in 1978, but his time with the Mets was hampered by injuries. Zachry had surgery to repair a hernia after his rookie year with Cincinnati, but with the Mets he broke his foot in 1978, suffered irritation to his ulnar nerve that would eventually require surgery in 1979, and while on rehab hurt his achilles tendon while running.

By the time the Dodgers traded for Zachry in December 1982, for veteran outfielder Jorge Orta, the right-hander was healthy, and moving strictly to relief helped him stay on the mound. In two years with the Dodgers, Zachry had a 3.25 ERA in 144 innings.

All but one of his 98 appearances for Los Angeles were in relief. The lone start came on August 30, 1983 against the Mets in the second game of a doubleheader, in which Zachry pitched six scoreless innings for the win.

“My days are going out and blowing guys over are over,” Zachry said after the win, per the UPI game story.

In the same story, manager Tommy Lasorda praised Zachry’s attitude on the mound.

“Zachry pitched a heckuva game,” Lasorda said (yes, “heckuva” was spelled that way in several versions of the copy). “What Zachry lacks in stuff, his bulldog pulls him through.”

Putting aside for a moment how Lasorda used “bulldog” as a noun here like Dave Roberts these days likes to use “compete,” this quote from Lasorda came two days before Orel Hershiser made his major league debut, and a season before the infamous “sermon on the mound” (even though the meeting happened in Lasorda’s office) in which Lasorda famously bestowed the Bulldog nickname that would stick with Hershiser to this day.

Zachry pitched in two games during the 1983 NLCS against the Phillies, allowing only a run in four inning. He was 2-0 with a 2.87 ERA in 15⅔ postseason innings in his career.

The Dodgers traded Zachry to the Phillies for Al Oliver before the 1985 season, though Zachry was released in June and never pitched in the majors again. In 10 major league seasons, the right-hander had a 3.52 ERA, 102 ERA+, and 69 wins in 1,177⅓ innings.

Zachry also saved three games, the last an appearance of four scoreless innings in Atlanta in September 1984.

After his playing days, Zachry was a pitching coach in the Dodgers minor leagues, coaching at Vero Beach in 1987, then in Double-A San Antonio in 1988. Among his charges in those stops was Ramón Martínez, who had a 2.27 ERA in 39 starts under Zachry and was called up for his major league debut at age 20 in 1988.

Related reading