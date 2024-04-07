 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cubs game III chat

By Eric Stephen
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The Dodgers look for a win on getaway day Sunday in Chicago, trying to beat the Cubs while also avoiding any inclement weather.

Gavin Lux makes his first start (out of five) against a left-hander this season, while Max Muncy gets a day off. Miguel Rojas starts at third base.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Cubs
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field, Chicago
  • Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: KLAC AM 570, KTNQ 1020

