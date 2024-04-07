Dodgers vs. Cubs game III chat

The Dodgers look for a win on getaway day Sunday in Chicago, trying to beat the Cubs while also avoiding any inclement weather.
Gavin Lux makes his first start (out of five) against a left-hander this season, while Max Muncy gets a day off. Miguel Rojas starts at third base.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Cubs: pic.twitter.com/jYYy576ck9— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2024
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale against the Dodgers!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 7, 2024
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Cubs
- Stadium: Wrigley Field, Chicago
- Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: KLAC AM 570, KTNQ 1020
