Dodgers vs. Cubs game III chat

The Dodgers look for a win on getaway day Sunday in Chicago, trying to beat the Cubs while also avoiding any inclement weather.

Gavin Lux makes his first start (out of five) against a left-hander this season, while Max Muncy gets a day off. Miguel Rojas starts at third base.

