Dodgers vs. Twins game I chat

The Dodgers open a series against the Twins Monday night in Minnesota. James Paxton is on the mound.

Connor Brogdon is the new addition in the bullpen. Gus Varland was optioned.

Bailey Ober starts for the Twins. He beat the Dodgers last May 16 in Los Angeles, allowing only one run in six innings.

Freddie Freeman has 16 hits in 31 career at-bats at Target Field, with four home runs, three doubles, and 11 RBI, hitting .516/.559/1.000 in seven games.

Taylor Trammell makes his first start with the Dodgers, batting ninth in left field.

Minnesota made a roster move before the series opener on Monday, placing pitcher Danuel Duarte on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain. Infielder Jose Miranda was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, making the Twins a rare team only carrying 12 pitchers, at least for Monday.

