Dodgers vs Twins game II chat

After a clean win without the need for a massive scoring output, the Dodgers look to secure a series victory against Minnesota with a very favorable pitching matchup. Unlike what we saw on Monday, despite Bailey Ober’s struggles on his first start of the year.

Tyler Glasnow attempts to carry on his outstanding start with a new ballclub, making his first start against an American League club since the trade to the Dodgers. The Twins will send out Louie Varland to the hill as the young righty makes his second start of the season.

Shohei Ohtani, who was a big part in the 4-2 win in this series opener, puts on the line an outstanding streak of five multi-hit games going back to the last game of the first homestand in 2024.

Facing a platoon-heavy team, Tyler Glasnow will go up against a very different one-through-nine that took the field versus James Paxton, highlighted by the return of Alex Kirilloff to the starting group.

The only change in the Dodgers’ nine is the return of Chris Taylor, getting a start against a right-handed starter.

