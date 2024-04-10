Dodgers vs. Twins game III chat

The Dodgers and Twins will cap off their three-game season series Wednesday morning at Target Field, where the Dodgers look to get their second sweep of the season.

Bobby Miller will take the mound for the Dodgers, making his third start of the season and looking to bounce back from a rough outing against the Chicago Cubs, where he allowed five earned runs in the second inning. Chris Paddack will get the start today for Minnesota.

Shohei Ohtani, who snapped his five-game multi-hit streak in Tuesday’s contest, still carries a six-game hitting streak into today’s game, where he has hit .444/.464/1.037 with three home runs and five RBI in that span.

Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor will both get the day off, as Kiké Hernández gets the start in left field while Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop, sliding Mookie Betts over to second base.

Your Dodgers lineup for today's finale in Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/UWCj1a1LSU — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 10, 2024

Game info