The National League lost the MLB All-Star Game for a fifth straight year, falling 2-1 in 10 innings to the American League on Tuesday night in Miami.

Results

Individual stat lines:

Alex Wood: 1 IP, 2 hits, 1 run

Cody Bellinger: 0-for-3, strikeout

Justin Turner: 0-for-1

Corey Seager: 0-for-2

Kenley Jansen: 1 IP, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts

Bottom of the 10th: After Robinson Cano homered in the top of the inning to give the American League a 2-1 lead, Andrew Miller of the Indians was brought in to close it out.

Corey Seager led off with a line drive into right field, but Justin Upton robbed him of extra bases with a diving catch.

Cody Bellinger, who has two home runs this season against Miller, came to the plate representing the winning run, with two outs. Miller struck him out on four pitches.

Top of the ninth: Kenley Jansen enters in a 1-1 game. Yonder Alonso greeted him with a ground ball single off the glove of a diving Josh Harrison at second base. Alonso then stole second base, giving the American League the go-ahead run in scoring position with nobody out.

Jansen responded by striking out Nelson Cruz and Gary Sanchez swinging. He then tried to quick pitch Avisail Garcia, but a balk was called, advancing Alonso to third. No matter, as Jansen struck out Garcia swinging, and became the first Dodgers relief pitcher to strike out three in an All-Star Game.

Jansen committed the ninth balk in All-Star history, and the first since Derek Lowe of the Red Sox in 2002. Jansen is the first Dodger to commit an All-Star balk.

Jansen’s line: 1 IP, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts.

Bottom of the eighth: Cody Bellinger grounded out to second base -- same result as his first at-bat -- to end the inning, against Chris Devenski of the Astros.

Bottom of the seventh: Corey Seager batted with one out and Michael Conforto on first base, but bounced into an inning-ending double play, 4-6-3 against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna.

Top of the seventh: Justin Turner’s night is done, replaced by Jake Lamb at third base.

Turner’s first All-Star Game: 0-for-1, one inning at third base.

Bottom of the sixth: Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base in his first-ever All-Star at-bat, facing Twins starter Ervin Santana.

Justin Turner also got to bat, but popped out to Jonathan Schoop at second base to end the frame.

Top of the sixth: All three Dodgers position players enter on defense. Cody Bellinger plays right field, batting third. Justin Turner plays third base, batting seventh. Corey Seager plays shortstop, batting ninth.

Top of the fifth: Alex Wood entered the game on the mound, and got two quick outs on three pitches -- Salvador Perez popped out to shortstop, and Mookie Betts flew out to center field. Wood was ahead 0-2 on Jonathan Schoop, who worked the count even that hit a double past a diving Nolan Arenado at third base.

Miguel Sano followed with a pop to shallow right field, and the three Nationals — second baseman Daniel Murphy, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, and right fielder Bryce Harper — couldn’t get to it. The ball dropped in Sano man’s land for the game’s first run. Wood recovered to get Aaron Judge to fly out to center field.

Wood’s line: 1 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 17 pitches (14 for strikes)

Pregame: In case you missed the pregame introductions, here is the Dodgers contingent getting introduced in Miami.

Preview

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game is here. Well, almost here, with a pregame show on Fox starting at 4:30 p.m., then the game itself at 5 p.m. (after pregame introductions, of course, which are always a highlight for me).

The Dodgers have six All-Stars for the first time since 1991 -- that year, Darryl Strawberry started, along with reserves Eddie Murray, Juan Samuel, Brett Butler, Ramon Martinez, and Mike Morgan — though with Clayton Kershaw ineligible to pitch only five could see action on Tuesday night.

Tuesday is extra special for first-time All-Stars a Justin Turner, Alex Wood, and Cody Bellinger. For Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen, they can relate since they were first-time All-Stars just last year.

None of the Dodgers are starting, so we will have to wait for them to enter as a reserve. We know when one will play, at least.

Alex Wood said he will pitch the fifth inning. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 11, 2017

If the National League has a lead in the ninth inning, I would imagine Jansen gets called upon to close things out, trying to snap a four-game American League winning streak.

The last time the Dodgers had five players actually appear in the game wasn’t too long ago. In 2015, Joc Pederson and Zack Greinke started, while Kershaw, Adrian Gonzalez and Yasmani Grandal appeared in reserve.

Notes

The last time a Dodger got a hit in the All-Star Game was in 2010, when Andre Ethier singled against Jordan Walden in the fifth inning (Matt Kemp singled one inning earlier). Since then, Dodgers All-Stars are a combined 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts.

The last Dodgers extra-base hit in an All-Star Game was in 1996, when Mike Piazza homered and doubled en route to winning game MVP honors in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Five times has a Dodgers player stolen a base in an All-Star Game. The last was by Orlando Hudson in 2009.

Pregame

The literal parade to the Marlins Park was earlier Tuesday...

... but now we are ready for the game.