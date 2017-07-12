There is no major league baseball for two whole days, but your baseball thirst can at least be partially quenched on Wednesday night with the Triple-A All-Star Game, which features four Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Triple-A All-Star Game, which pits the Pacific Coast League against the International League, is played this year in Tacoma, and will be televised by MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. PT.

Willie Calhoun starts at second base for the PCL, and Alex Verdugo starts in right field, after stellar first halves for both.

Verdugo is hitting .346/.416/.463, fourth in the PCL in both batting average and on-base percentage, and at 21 is one of the youngest players in the league. Verdugo has reached base by hit, walk or hit by pitch in each of his last 32 games.

Calhoun is tied for fourth in the league with 19 home runs, and is hitting .302/.343/.575 with 20 doubles, five triples, and 59 RBI in 83 games.

Wilmer Font also gets the start for the PCL. A minor league free agent signed in the offseason, the 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.08 ERA in 17 starts, with a minors-best 119 strikeouts in 88⅓ innings, with 26 walks.

The fourth Dodger on the PCL All-Star team is reliever Madison Younginer, who posted a 3.43 ERA in 26 games with six saves, 53 strikeouts and 16 strikeouts in 44⅔ innings. Younginer, 26, was a non-roster invitee in big league camp during spring training.

Paul Severino, Bill Ripken, Jim Callis, and Michelle McMahon will call the game for MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. PT. The game will also be streamed through MiLB.tv.