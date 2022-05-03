2022 MLB All-Star week schedule includes Futures Game on Saturday

Tuesday at Dodger Stadium saw the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and the city of Los Angeles announce plans for All-Star week in and around downtown in July.

Dodger Stadium hosts the MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 1980. But while that Tuesday, July 19 game — called by Joe Davis from his home booth in his new role as Fox Sports’ No. 1 MLB announcer — is the main attraction, a slew of events are scheduled in the week prior to the game.

The main change to this year’s schedule is moving the MLB Futures Game to Saturday, separating it from Sunday’s first round of the MLB Draft, which shifted last year to coincide with All-Star week going forward.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events in and around Los Angeles for a five-day span. First up, the Dodger Stadium events.

MLB All-Star Game

Tuesday, July 19

This is the fourth time the Dodgers have hosted the midsummer classic, having also done so in 1949 (Ebbets Field, Brooklyn), 1959 (LA Coliseum), and 1980 (Dodger Stadium). Game is televised by Fox.

Home Run Derby

Monday, July 18

ESPN will televise this event, which has found new life with the bracket-style matchups and timed rounds in recent years. Also on this day at Dodger Stadium is the All-Star workout.

MLB Futures Game

Saturday, July 16

The annual showcase of top prospects throughout the sport. Last year, Michael Busch and Andre Jackson represented the Dodgers.

All-Star celebrity softball game

Saturday, July 16

Celebrities to be determined.

Here’s a look at the other events outside of Dodger Stadium:

All-Star Oceanfront

Friday, July 15 - Sunday, July 17

Held at the beach at Santa Monica Pier, this event will be free to fans, and include baseball and softball instruction, a yoga event, in addition to interactive games on the pier, plus batting and pitching cages.

MLB Live in downtown LA

Saturday, July 16 - Tuesday, July 19

A series of events will be held on the LA Live campus in downtown Los Angeles, as well as both inside and outside the LA Convention Center.

Play Ball Park (Saturday): “This fan-focused event blends together baseball, softball, music, food, technology and fashion with MLB celebrities ranging from Hall of Famers, All-Stars, Olympians, broadcasters and other legends of the game.” Tickets for the indoor events are $10.

MLB All-Star Block Party (all four days): This is part of the free events outside the convention center.

MLB Draft, first two rounds (Sunday): Held at XBox Plaza at LA Live, televised by MLB Network. The rest of the draft will take place Monday and Tuesday. The Dodgers’ draft bonus pool is $4.2 million.

All-Star red carpet (Tuesday): A showcase of the All-Star players and coaches, who are paraded around LA Live and through a crowd before heading to Dodger Stadium for the game. Televised by MLB Network.