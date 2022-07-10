Breaking down the MLB All-Star Game rosters for both leagues

Full MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced Sunday, nine days before the first Bmidsummer classic at Dodger Stadium since 1980.

Four Dodgers were named to the National League All-Star team. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were voted as starters by fans, and they were joined by pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw.

Because there is so much focus on who didn’t make it for the Dodgers — namely, catcher Will Smith and first baseman Freddie Freeman — it’s important to look at the process of how rosters are selected in the first place.

Each league is allowed 32 players on its All-Star roster, with 20 position players, and 12 pitchers. Every MLB team must be represented on an All-Star roster, which is important in how the sausage is made.

This year, and going forward, the commissioner can add special selections for legendary players, which this year went to Albert Pujols of the Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers. Those 33rd players are extra, but also active for their teams.

The process for roster selection in each league happens in this order:

Fans vote for nine (9) position player starters

Players vote for nine (9) position players, one at each position and three outfielders

Players vote for five (5) starting pitchers, and three (3) relievers

That leaves four (4) pitchers and two (2) position players for the MLB office to pick

All-Star managers have no say anymore in roster selection. It’s solely up to the MLB offices to pick those final spots to round out the roster, but the rule that every MLB team must be represented often drives many of those final selections.

For instance, let’s look at the National League All-Stars, and how they were picked.

NL All-Star pitchers Position Player Team How selected Position Player Team How selected SP Sandy Alcántara Marlins players SP Corbin Burnes Brewers players SP Joe Musgrove Padres players SP Max Fried Braves players SP Tony Gonsolin Dodgers players SP Clayton Kershaw Dodgers MLB SP Luis Castillo Reds MLB RP Josh Hader Brewers players RP Edwin Díaz Mets players RP Ryan Helsley Cardinals players RP David Bednar Pirates MLB RP Joe Mantiply D-backs MLB

NL All-Star position players Position Player Team How selected Position Player Team How selected C starter Willson Contreras Cubs fans 1B starter Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals fans 2B starter Jazz Chisolm Jr. Marlins fans 3B starter Manny Machado Padres fans SS starter Trea Turner Dodgers fans OF starter Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves fans OF starter Mookie Betts Dodgers fans OF starter Joc Pederson Giants fans DH starter William Contreras* Braves players C Travis d'Arnaud Braves players 1B Pete Alonso Mets players 2B Jeff McNeil Mets players 3B Nolan Arenado Cardinals players SS Dansby Swanson Braves players OF Kyle Schwarber Phillies players OF Starling Marte Mets players OF Ian Happ Cubs players OF Juan Soto Nationals MLB 1B C.J. Cron Rockies MLB DH Albert Pujols Cardinals special DH Bryce Harper* Phillies fans

After fans and players selected their 26 All-Stars, only 10 National League teams were represented. Needing to pick four pitchers and two position players to round out the NL roster, the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Reds, Pirates, and Nationals had to account for at least five of those six slots.

Juan Soto and C.J. Cron took the final two position player spots, with Luis Castillo plus relievers David Bednar and Joe Mantiply claiming three pitcher spots.

On the only remaining roster spot that the commissioner’s office could have picked from any team, Clayton Kershaw got the nod.

There was a similar scenario in the American League.

AL All-Star position players Position Player Team How selected Position Player Team How selected C starter Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays fans 1B starter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays fans 2B starter Jose Altuve Astros fans 3B starter Tim Anderson White Sox fans SS starter Rafael Devers Red Sox fans OF starter Aaron Judge Yankees fans OF starter Mike Trout Angels fans OF starter Giancarlo Stanton Yankees fans DH starter Shohei Ohtani Angels fans C Jose Trevino Yankees players 1B Luis Arraez Twins players 2B Andrés Giménez Guardians players 3B José Ramirez Guardians players SS Xander Bogaerts Red Sox players OF Byron Buxton Twins players OF Kyle Tucker Astros players OF George Springer Blue Jays players DH Yordan Alvarez Astros players OF Andrew Benintendi Royals MLB IF Julio Rodríguez Mariners MLB DH Miguel Cabrera Tigers special

AL All-Star pitchers Position Player Team How selected Position Player Team How selected SP Shane McClanahan Rays players SP Justin Verlander Astros players SP Alek Manoah Blue Jays players SP Nestor Cortes Yankees players SP Gerrit Cole Yankees players SP Shohei Ohtani Angels MLB SP Paul Blackburn A's MLB SP Martín Pérez Rangers MLB SP Framber Valdez Astros MLB RP Clay Homes Yankees players RP Emmanuel Clase Guardians players RP Jorde López Orioles players RP Geregory Soto Tigers MLB

After fan and player voting in the American League, five teams were unaccounted for with only six spots to be picked by the commissioner.

Those final spots went to outfielders Andrew Benintendi (Royals) and Julio Rodíguez (Mariners), plus pitchers Paul Blackburn (A’s), Martín Pérez (Rangers), and Gregory Soto (Tigers).

The other MLB pick was Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher. But since he was also voted to start at designated hitter by the fans, MLB allowed itself another pick on the AL roster, selecting Astros pitcher Framber Valdez.

One important thing to remember that in the week-plus between now and the All-Star Game, a handful of players will likely drop out, either due to injury or, in the case of some pitchers, unavailability depending on when they pitch this coming week.

Bryce Harper is on the injured list after thumb surgery and won’t play for the National League for instance. William Contreras, the player selection at DH, takes Harper’s spot in the NL starting lineup, but Harper’s All-Star roster spot still needs to be filled. MLB said his roster replacement would be announced in the coming days.