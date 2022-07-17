 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All-Star Game

Keeping track of the MLB All-Star Game replacements

By Eric Stephen
MLB: JUL 19 Giants at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s only natural, even if annoying, to focus on the snubs rather than the players who actually made the All-Star rosters. That was the case on July 10 when full rosters were unveiled, with the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Will Smith among those who did not make the cut.

There’s a method to the madness of how the sausage gets made, which often gets overlooked for the sake of outrage. But just like every year, some players bow out of the All-Star Game, some due to injuries, some because they pitched on the Sunday before the game, some perhaps because standing on the field and getting loudly booed at Dodger Stadium can be a drag.

This year was no exception, with 13 players getting added to All-Star rosters in the last week. Included among them was Tyler Anderson, the third Dodgers starting pitcher to join the National League for the midsummer classic.

There were so many roster replacements, that I thought it might be instructive to list them all here, with an explanation where applicable of how each selection was made.

Every player added to MLB All-Star rosters

League Player added Player out How selected
League Player added Player out How selected
NL SP Carlos Ródon (SF) LHP Josh Hader (Mil) MLB pick
NL DH Garrett Cooper (Mia) DH Bryce Harper (Phi) Next in player vote
NL 3B Austin Riley (Atl) 3B Nolan Arenado (StL) Next in player vote
NL SP Tyler Anderson (LA) SP Carlos Ródon (SF) MLB pick
NL 2B Jake Cronenworth (SD) 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.* (Mia) Next in player vote
NL RHP Devin Williams (Mil) SP Max Fried (Atl) MLB pick
NL SP Miles Mikolas (StL) SP Corbin Burnes (Mil) MLB pick
AL DH J.D. Martinez (Bos) DH Yordan Alvarez (Hou) Next in player vote
AL SS Corey Seager (Tex) OF George Springer (Tor) MLB pick
AL 2B Santiago Espinal (Tor) 2B Jose Altuve* (Hou) Next in player vote
AL RHP Jordan Romano (Tor) SP Justin Verlander (Hou) MLB pick
AL RHP Liam Hendriks (CWS) SP Gerrit Cole (NYY) MLB pick
AL OF Ty France (Sea) OF Mike Trout* (Ana) MLB pick
*was voted to start the game

That makes for a total of 79 All-Stars, including 13 players added in the last week. There was even a replacement for a replacement, with Giants starter Carlos Ródon added to the NL roster on Tuesday, then replaced (by Anderson) on Saturday.

Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. getting replaced on the roster meant next in line in the players vote at their positions move into the starting lineup. That means Byron Buxton will start in the American League outfield, Andrés Giménez starts for the AL at second base, and Jeff McNeil will start at second base for the National League.

