2022 MLB All-Star Game viewing guide

The MLB All-Star Game will be on full display Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The host Dodgers will have six players on the National League active roster.

Fox will televise the 92nd All-Star Game, with the game broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Joe Davis will be on play-by-play, joined by the familiar crew of analyst John Smoltz plus reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

There will also be a pregame show on Fox beginning at 4 p.m. PT, anchored by Kevin Burkhardt, alongside analysts David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, and Frank Thomas.

Fox Deportes has a Spanish-language broadcast helmed by Adrian Garcia Marquez along with Carlos Alvarez, Jaime Motta and Edgar Gonzalez.

All-Star history

The American League has won the last eight All-Star Games, and is 46-43-2 all-time against the NL and 20-3-1 over the last 24 years. The AL also won seven straight games from 2003-09 (and, including a tie in 2002, was 12-0-1 in a 13-game stretch). The NL has the two longest win streaks in All-Star history, winning 11 straight from 1972-82, and eight straight from 1963-70.

Dodgers in starting lineup

Clayton Kershaw will start the game on the mound for the NL to become the 13th different Dodger pitcher to start an All-Star Game, and the first since Hyun-jin Ryu in 2019 in Cleveland. Don Drysdale is the only Dodgers pitcher to start multiple All-Star Games, doing so five times.

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were voted in as starters to take the field behind Kershaw in their home ballpark. Betts will hit second and play center field, while Turner will hit fifth and play shortstop.

Freddie Freeman, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson are all reserves to round out the six Dodgers on the roster.

How can you hate from outside of the club? You can’t even get in. pic.twitter.com/jaE1bV1y50 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 18, 2022

The last Dodgers

Here’s a look at the last time a Dodger accomplished certain feats at the All-Star Game:

MVP: Mike Piazza (1996); 2-3, homer, double, two RBI

Hit: Justin Turner (2021); 1-2 with an eighth-inning single off Matt Barnes

Run scored: Dee Strange-Gordon (2014); pinch ran for Chase Utley in the fourth inning

RBI: Andre Ethier (2011); fifth-inning single off Jordan Walden, to score Rickie Weeks

Home run: Piazza (1996); second inning off Charles Nagy

Stolen base: Orlando Hudson (2009); eighth-inning infield single off Joe Nathan, stole second

Win: Jerry Reuss (1980); struck out all three batters in sixth inning at Dodger Stadium

Loss: Clayton Kershaw (2019); allowed a run on two hits in second inning

Save: Jonathan Broxton (2010); finished off 3-1 NL win in Anaheim

All-Star Game info