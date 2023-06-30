The All-Star Game jerseys for 2023 in Seattle

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and J.D. Martinez were voted to start for the National League, and a few other Dodgers will likely join them on the roster beginning Sunday.

Now we know what players will wear for the game.

All-Star jerseys were unveiled on Friday, which this year features navy blue for the National League and teal green for the American League, a nod to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. If anything, these jerseys are a welcome change from last year’s rather boring charcoal and white uniforms that made it look like the game at Dodger Stadium was in grayscale.

Having distinct All-Star jerseys is a new phenomenon, having started in 2021 with the midsummer classic in Colorado. Before then, All-Star players would wear the jerseys of their teams. Now, for the midsummer classic, the uniforms are, well, uniform.

Maybe the most notable feature of these All-Star jerseys is the debut of a new moisture-wicking breathable design from Nike that, according to a press release by Major League Baseball, “gives the jersey 25% more stretch and allows it to dry 28% faster, with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit ADV technology to ensure athletes stay cool all game long.”

This design will be used on all uniforms across the league beginning in the 2024 season.