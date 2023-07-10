Home Run Derby matchups, preview, and TV info

The Dodgers will have a participant in the Home Run Derby for the first time this decade, and for the first time since Joc Pederson’s second-round finish in 2019. Mookie Betts previously announced that he would participate in the Home Run Derby only if he were elected to the All-Star game. As he will become an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, Betts will battle in the Home Run Derby for the first time in his career.

This will mark the first time that the Home Run Derby will be in Seattle in 22 years, with the last one coming in 2001 when the stadium was still referred to as Safeco Field. Former Diamondbacks great and one time Dodger Luis Gonzalez was awarded as the winner of the 2001 derby, totaling 16 home runs through all three rounds.

The Dodgers have never had a participant win the Home Run Derby since its inception back in 1985, and Mookie Betts will look to be the first Dodger to win the contest in franchise history.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets will participate for his fourth consecutive derby, and will look to become the first player to win three derbies since Ken Griffey Jr. won his third back in 1999. Alonso has put himself in elite company joining Griffey, Yoenis Cespedes and Prince Fielder as the only players to win multiple derbies.

Here is the field for this year’s derby:

Luis Robert Jr.: 26 home runs Pete Alonso: 26 home runs Mookie Betts: 26 home runs Adolis Garcia: 23 home runs Randy Arozarena: 16 home runs Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 13 home runs Julio Rodriguez: 13 home runs Adley Rutschman: 12 home runs

The derby will be televised on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. PT with pregame coverage beginning at 1 p.m. The derby will also be televised with a statcast-laden broadcast on ESPN2, which will feature analytical commentary with augmented reality graphics. The derby will be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and online streaming of the event will be available via Watch ESPN and MLB.com.

Here is the bracket for the event along with each of the seedings for the eight contestants.

Home run derby info