All-Star Game lineup: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez hit 2-3-4 for National League

The Dodgers have three starting position players in the All-Star Game for the first time in 43 years, and on Monday we found out where Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and J.D. Martinez will bat in the National League lineup.

All three Dodgers will bat consecutively.

Freeman bats second for the National League at first base in his fourth All-Star start and his first since 2021 while with Atlanta. Like Betts, Freeman is also a seven-time All-Star.

Betts will play center field and hit third on Tuesday night, after batting second last year. This is the fifth All-Star Game start for Betts, and his seventh All-Star nod.

Martinez, hitting cleanup, is the first Dodger voted to start at designated hitter in an All-Star Game. Max Muncy started at DH in 2021, but that was a choice of NL manager Dave Roberts that year. This is the sixth All-Star berth for Martinez and his third start, three years after his last start.

2023 All-Star Game lineups National Lg Pos American Lg Pos National Lg Pos American Lg Pos Ronald Acuña Jr. RF Marcus Semien 2B Freddie Freeman 1B Shohei Ohtani DH Mookie Betts CF Randy Arozarena LF J.D. Martinez DH Corey Seager SS Nolan Arenado 3B Yandy Díaz 1B Luis Arraez 2B Adolis García RF Sean Murphy C Austin Hays CF Corbin Carroll LF Josh Jung 3B Orlando Arcia SS Jonah Heim C

They will face Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole to start the game. D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen starts on the mound for the National League.

The last time the Dodgers had this many players in an All-Star lineup was in 1980 at Dodger Stadium, when first baseman Steve Garvey, second baseman Davey Lopes, shortstop Bill Russell, and center fielder Reggie Smith all starting.

This year’s All-Star Game on Tuesday night will be televised by Fox, beginning at 5 p.m. PT.