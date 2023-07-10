All-Star Game lineup: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez hit 2-3-4 for National League

The Dodgers have three starting position players in the All-Star Game for the first time in 43 years, and on Monday we found out where Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and J.D. Martinez will bat in the National League lineup.
All three Dodgers will bat consecutively.
Freeman bats second for the National League at first base in his fourth All-Star start and his first since 2021 while with Atlanta. Like Betts, Freeman is also a seven-time All-Star.
Betts will play center field and hit third on Tuesday night, after batting second last year. This is the fifth All-Star Game start for Betts, and his seventh All-Star nod.
Martinez, hitting cleanup, is the first Dodger voted to start at designated hitter in an All-Star Game. Max Muncy started at DH in 2021, but that was a choice of NL manager Dave Roberts that year. This is the sixth All-Star berth for Martinez and his third start, three years after his last start.
2023 All-Star Game lineups
|National Lg
|Pos
|American Lg
|Pos
|National Lg
|Pos
|American Lg
|Pos
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|RF
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH
|Mookie Betts
|CF
|Randy Arozarena
|LF
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|Corey Seager
|SS
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|Yandy Díaz
|1B
|Luis Arraez
|2B
|Adolis García
|RF
|Sean Murphy
|C
|Austin Hays
|CF
|Corbin Carroll
|LF
|Josh Jung
|3B
|Orlando Arcia
|SS
|Jonah Heim
|C
They will face Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole to start the game. D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen starts on the mound for the National League.
The last time the Dodgers had this many players in an All-Star lineup was in 1980 at Dodger Stadium, when first baseman Steve Garvey, second baseman Davey Lopes, shortstop Bill Russell, and center fielder Reggie Smith all starting.
This year’s All-Star Game on Tuesday night will be televised by Fox, beginning at 5 p.m. PT.
