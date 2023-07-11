2023 MLB All-Star Game viewing guide

The 93rd MLB All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, home of the Mariners. The Dodgers have five players on the National League roster including three players in the starting lineup.

Fox will televise the Midsummer Classic with the game broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

MLB All Star Game announcers include Joe Davis who will be on play-by-play. John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci and Tom Rinaldi are the other broadcasters covering the Midsummer Classic on Fox.

The pre-game show on Fox starts at 4 p.m. PT. Kevin Burkhardt, alongside analysts David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, and Frank Thomas will break down the All-Star Game lineups and matchups before first pitch.

ESPN Radio will broadcast the MLB All-Star Game for 2023. Jon Sciambi is on play-by-play, and Doug Glanville is the color commentator. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage.

All-Star history

The American League has dominated the National League for nearly a decade in the All-Star Game. The AL won the last nine games, and is 47-43-2 (.522) all-time against the NL. Since 1988, the AL has almost annually roughed up the NL in the midsummer classic, going 27–6–1 in that span.

This is the third time the Mariners have hosted the All-Star Game. The first was in 1979 at the Kingdome. T-Mobile Park last hosted the game in 2001 when it was still known as Safeco Field.

Dodgers in starting lineup

Starters Pos National League Pos American League Pos National League Pos American League C Sean Murphy (ATL) C Jonah Heim (TEX) 1B Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1B Yandy Díaz (TB) 2B Luis Arraez (MIA) 2B Marcus Semien (TEX) 3B Nolan Arenado (STL) 3B Josh Jung (TEX) SS Orlando Arcia (ATL) SS Corey Seager (TEX) OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) OF Adolis García (TEX) OF Mookie Betts (LAD) OF Randy Arozarena (TB) OF Corbin Carroll (AZ) OF Austin Hays (BAL) DH J.D. Martinez (LAD) DH Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

The NL-leading Atlanta Braves send eight players to the Midsummer Classic — the most of any team since the 2012 Texas Rangers. The Dodgers send five players to Seattle to represent in Dodger Blue. The Braves and Dodgers have the most starting position players win the fan vote with three each respectively.

The Braves are coming off one of the best months in Braves franchise history going 21-4 in June. It was also the best month for any team since the Dodgers went 20-3 in July 2017.

Will Smith (.279/.396/.494/.889) was just beat out by Sean Murphy in the final round of fan voting, but the Dodgers’ backstop finally received a long-deserved All-Star nod in his third full season. It looks like the off-season blockbuster trade has paid off for Atlanta. Murphy (.306/.400/.599/.999) has posted the best offensive numbers of his career.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has shown off all his tools in his impressive first half. The dynamic outfielder has been busy setting all the records and setting the base paths ablaze and leads the NL with 41 stolen bases. Acuña’s numbers in June were insane (1.9 fWAR, 193 wRC+, 1.111 OPS, .465 wOBA). He’s easily the NL MVP frontrunner after the first half.

The Dodgers have perennial All-Stars Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez in the starting lineup representing the NL. The three Dodgers’ starters have hit 65 home runs between them over the first half. After their recent home run derby during their last series versus the Angels, the Dodgers are now second in the league in home runs (149) to the Braves (169).

Freeman, who may man first base in the All-Star Game alongside three Braves players and former teammates, is also making history in Los Angeles. Freeman (3.7 fWAR, 155 wRC+, .401 wOBA) will become the first Dodgers first baseman to win the fan voting since Steve Garvey in 1980.

The Dodgers’ stars are bright, but they’re getting bested in the NL West race by the Arizona Diamondbacks going into the All-Star Break. The first-place D-backs have been surprisingly consistent over the first half (52-38) mostly thanks to the base-stealing Corbin Carroll (.292/.369/.554/.923) who will become the first D-backs rookie to start an All-Star Game.

Will Smith and Clayton Kershaw are reserves to round out the five Dodgers on the roster, but Kershaw will be sitting this one out as he is currently on the injured list.

The last Dodgers

Here’s a look at the last time a Dodger accomplished certain feats at the All-Star Game:

MVP: Mike Piazza (1996); 2-3, homer, double, two RBI

Hit: Trea Turner (2022); 1-2 with a first-inning single off Shane McClanahan.

Run scored: Dee Strange-Gordon (2014); pinch ran for Chase Utley in the fourth inning

RBI: Andre Ethier (2011); fifth-inning single off Jordan Walden, to score Rickie Weeks

Home run: Piazza (1996); second inning off Charles Nagy

Stolen base: Orlando Hudson (2009); eighth-inning infield single off Joe Nathan, stole second

Win: Jerry Reuss (1980); struck out all three batters in sixth inning at Dodger Stadium

Loss: Tony Gonsolin (2022); allowed three earned runs on four hits in the fourth inning

Save: Jonathan Broxton (2010); finished off 3-1 NL win in Anaheim

All-Star Game info