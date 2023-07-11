All-Star Game 2023: Dodgers hitters do well in National League’s 3-2 win

Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez had two hits, and the National League came back to win its first All-Star Game since 2012 with a 3-2 win over the American League on Tuesday night in Seattle.

There is something inherently satisfying about seeing the top of the order of the Dodgers essentially serving as the top of the order for the NL All-Star lineup. And it also ensured we got to see Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Martinez all hitting back-to-back-to-back twice through the order

Freeman very nearly had a first-inning opposite-field homer to open up the scoring, hitting against Gerrit Cole. However, in a sequence of two elite defensive plays to open up the game by Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia, the former robbed Freeman of an extra-base hit.

Freeman would earn a two-out walk-off Sonny Gray, in the top of the third, but would be stranded by Betts who went down quietly on both of his trips to the plate, with a groundout, and strikeout, respectively.

Off the three Dodgers starters in this game, Martinez had the finest game, Facing Nathan Eovaldi to lead off the second, Martinez go a flurry of pitches out of the zone. However, he made the most out of the sole strike he received, with a single.

A couple of innings later, J.D. Martinez would help the National League get on the board, and tie the game. Facing an amped-up George Kirby, throwing 99 mph heaters, when he averages 95.8 mph on the season, Martinez made the most out of the first breaking ball of the at-bat and doubled down the line.

J.D. hit and choo choo celebration? Feels like home. pic.twitter.com/Wvf4XLw6fg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 12, 2023

Luis Arráez followed Martinez with a knock of his own, this time driving him as Martinez was in scoring position.

Will Smith came in as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning, replacing Sean Murphy, and with a walk in the eighth inning, he became the third Dodger to reach base in this All-Star game.

The Dodgers were, in fact, the only team with three different hitters reaching base safely in this All-Star game. The Rays had two in Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz.

Smith also stole a base off of old friend Kenley Jansen after the walk. Smith is only the fifth Dodger to steal a base in the midsummer classic, and just the third catcher on any team to steal a base in the All-Star Game.