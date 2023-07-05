Mookie Betts and the 2023 Home Run Derby field

The full field for the 2023 Home Run Derby was announced on Wednesday, and now we know the other seven participants who will compete along with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts on Monday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Betts, an All-Star for the seventh time who will start in the outfield for the National League on Tuesday, is in the Home Run Derby for the first time. He made the Derby announcement official last Thursday after getting voted by fans to start the All-Star Game.

“I’m 5’9, 170 pounds. I don’t think that many guys my size win the Home Run Derby,” Betts told reporters at Coors Field, as shown on SportsNet LA. “When I told my mom, she wasn’t too thrilled. She told me, ‘I didn’t raise you to come in last.’ So the goal now is not to come in last.”

He’s the first Dodger to compete in the even since Max Muncy in 2019. Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough will pitch to Betts during the Derby.

Other Home Run Derby participants already announced were Julio Rodriguez of the host Mariners, Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mets first baseman Pete Alonso — the Home Run Derby winner in both 2019 and 2021 — Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, and Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.

The two players announced on Wednesday were outfielder Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox and Adolis García of the Rangers.

The eight players are seeded by their home run totals this season through Tuesday, with Betts earning the third seed with his 23 home runs. He’ll face Guerrero in the first round.

Luis Robert Jr.: 25 home runs Pete Alonso: 25 home runs Mookie Betts: 23 home runs Adolis García: 21 home runs Randy Arozarena: 16 home runs Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 13 home runs Julio Rodríguez: 13 home runs Adley Rutschman: 11 home runs

Any ties were broken by the most home runs since June 15. Robert had nine home runs in that time compared to three for Alonso to earn the No. 1 seed. Guerrero had four home runs since June 15 to earn the sixth seed over Rodríguez, who hit one.

The 23 home runs for Betts are his most through the first 85 games of a season, three more than he’s hit by this point in any other season (2018, 2022). His career high for a season is 35 home runs, set last year.

The Home Run Derby is a bracketed format with three rounds.

ESPN will carry two broadcasts of the Home Run Derby on Monday, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. The main broadcast on ESPN will have Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez on the call, plus reporters Buster Olney and Alden Gonzalez. ESPN2 will carry the Statcast broadcast with Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, and Mike Petriello.

The winner gets $1 million, the runner-up earns $500,000, and the other six non-finalists get $150,000 each. The player who hits the longest home run during the contest gets an extra $100,000.

There’s also this chain awarded to the winner.