How to watch Dalton Rushing in the MLB Futures Game

Dodgers minor league catcher Dalton Rushing is the lone Dodger represented at the MLB Futures Game, which will be played Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Though not on traditional television, the Futures Game will be available to watch live on Peacock starting at 4 p.m. PT. Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims will call play-by-play, alongside analysts Yonder Alonso and Jonathan Mayo, with reporters Siera Santos and Caroline Pineda also on the broadcast.

Rushing was the Dodgers’ top draft pick in 2022, selected 40th overall out of Louisville. Team vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino was enamored with Rushing’s bat.

“The left-handed, power-hitting catcher is an old scouting cliché, but I do think it holds true, that there’s some truth to it,” Gasparino said on the night Rushing was drafted. “Catchers that hit with power that can control the zone and hit left-handed are rare commodities in the draft.”

So far, Rushing’s bat has held up his end of the bargain with High-A Great Lakes, hitting .258/.425/.484 with eight home runs, 16 doubles, and a 161 wRC+ that ranks second in the Dodgers minor leagues this season.

On the National League coaching staff is former Dodgers and Mariners third baseman Adrián Beltré.

The Futures Game is a seven-inning contest.

MLB Futures Game info