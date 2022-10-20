Jose Ramos has opened eyes with Panama and in the Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League kicked off October 3 with six teams of prospects from all 30 major league teams. Seven of the minor leaguers participating come from the Dodgers’ organization, playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

We’ll be checking in on all Dodger-related news from the annual showcase of talent twice a week through the end of the league in November. After 13 games through Wednesday night, the Desert Dogs are 7-6 and have had several positive contributions from Dodger minor leaguers.

On the position side, Andy Pages (#5), Jose Ramos (#8) and Jorbit Vivas (#16) were all ranked among the top prospects in the Dodger system, according to MLB Pipeline. The one making the biggest splash over the last two weeks has been Ramos.

The 21-year-old outfielder broke out in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers and helped Panama to its first WBC appearance since 2009. Ramos went on to have a solid debut for Glendale last week and has nine hits in 25 at-bats in his short time in Arizona.

Eighth-ranked #Dodgers prospect Jose Ramos made a sparkling first impression with a four-RBI night for the Glendale Desert Dogs! pic.twitter.com/Dt8OLN99Vr — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 12, 2022

As far as pitching goes, right-handers Hyun-il Choi, Tanner Dodson and Emmet Sheehan are on the roster alongside lefty Ben Harris. Sheehan, the only ranked Dodger prospect of the bunch (#22), is the most intriguing of the group after a fantastic season.

After putting up a combined 7-2 record with a 2.91 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 68 innings between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa, Sheehan has continued to pitch well in the AFL. The 2021 sixth-round pick has allowed just two runs and four hits in 9 2⁄ 3 innings over three starts despite six walks to nearly equal his eight strikeouts.

Here is a look at how each player has fared thus far. Follow along here for games as they’re streamed.

Position Players

Jose Ramos: 9-for-25 (.360), 4 R, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 7 SO

Andy Pages: 8-for-31 (.258), 8 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 5 SO

Jorbit Vivas: 9-for-27 (.333), 7 R, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 6 SO

Pitchers