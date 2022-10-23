Andy Pages, Jose Ramos show off their power in Arizona

It’s time for the weekend update on those prospects in the Dodgers’ organization playing in the Arizona Fall League. Five of the seven players participated since Thursday in our first update and the success continues to be hitter-driven.

Andy Pages played in all three games and was a combined 3-for-10 with two singles and a three-run homer to go with two walks and two strikeouts. It was Thursday night that Pages and Jose Ramos carried the offense, with Pages’ long ball counting for three and Ramos later hitting a solo homer to lead the Glendale Desert Dogs to a 4-3 win.

Ramos was 2-for-8 with the home run and a single while Jorbit Vivas didn’t play.

No-doubter from @Dodgers No. 5 prospect Andy Pages, his third homer of the Fall League. pic.twitter.com/C1uTemZNGj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 20, 2022

Thursday’s win was followed by two losses to make the Desert Dogs 8-8 in 16 games to this point, with 13 games to go.

Pages and Ramos were featured by MLB’s Jonathan Mayo this week, shining a spotlight on the pair of teammates that will both turn 22 this winter.

It very much feels like an older brother-younger brother kind of situation, even if they are basically the same age. But Pages is older in terms of his baseball resume and when he tries to impart wisdom, Ramos listens. “Last year, we talked about not trying to do too much,” Pages said. “Just be you and go from there.” “He’s helping me and has more experience than me. Anything he tells me, I try to take it as a positive thing and try to do it.”

Pitching was far from spectacular as the arms representing the Dodgers continue to struggle in AFL play. Lefty Ben Harris faced seven batters Friday and only recorded two outs while walking three and allowing two runs on two hits.

Tanner Dodson pitched the ninth inning Thursday and recorded the save for Glendale’s 4-3 win. But the right-hander allowed a run on two hits and a walk before securing the win. Fellow right-hander Hyun-il Choi pitched Saturday and had a similar result, walking two and allowing a two-run homer in his one inning of work.

Here is an updated look at how each player has fared thus far. Follow along here for games as they’re streamed.

Position Players

Jose Ramos: 11-for-33 (.333/.378/.455/.833), 5 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 9 SO

Andy Pages: 11-for-41 (.268/.380/.512/.892), 11 R, 1 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 6 BB, 7 SO

Jorbit Vivas: 9-for-27 (.333/.471/.407/.878), 7 R, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 6 SO

Pitchers