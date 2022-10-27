AFL update: Automated ball-strike system a success, Andy Pages continues to mash

The Arizona Fall League is more than halfway done out in the desert and the trial run with the automated ball-strike system came to an end this past Friday. It was a success in it’s short run and several of the players expressed excitement to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo.

Brewers infield prospect Tyler Black had success on more than one occasion having a call overturned in his favor and not only thinks it improves the game, but sees the marketing side of it as well. “I think they’ve done a great job with it,” Black said. “I had no experience with it, but so far I love it. I think the biggest thing is they do it quick and efficiently. It’s kind of cool how they put it on the video board, like tennis. I think it could be great for crowd engagement and stuff like that.”

As for the Dodgers this week in action, Andy Pages continues to produce results at the plate while the pitching prospects struggle.

In the three games this week, Pages is 7-for-13 with a home run, two runs driven in and four runs scored. The 21-year-old now has four homers in the AFL and owns a 1.015 OPS in 14 games.

¡El #ColadaPower en acción!



Andy Pagés conectó su 4to BAMBINAZO en la Arizona Fall League.



El jardinero cubano es el prospecto #66 en @LasMayores y el #5 del sistema de @LosDodgers. pic.twitter.com/e3WPj0KSU0 — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) October 26, 2022

Outfielder Jose Ramos was 1-for-8 with an RBI in the three games and infielder Jorbit Vivas hasn’t played recently.

Meanwhile, the four pitchers from the Dodgers’ system combined to give up 10 runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. The bulk of those 10 runs came Tuesday when Emmet Sheehan allowed six runs and couldn’t get out of the first inning.

Here is an updated look at how each player has fared thus far. Follow along here for games as they’re streamed.

Position Players

Jose Ramos: 14-for-46 (..304/.353/.391/.744), 8 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 13 SO

Andy Pages: 18-for-54 (.333/.422/.593/1.015), 15 R, 2 2B, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 6 BB, 9 SO

Jorbit Vivas: 9-for-27 (.333/.471/.407/.878), 7 R, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 6 SO

Pitchers