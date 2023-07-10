How to watch Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The Dodgers have 10 picks on the second day of the MLB Draft, which covers rounds three through 10.
On Sunday, the Dodgers selected Texas high school outfielder Kendall George with the 36th overall pick, and took Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof in the second round, at No. 60. George, who the team was considering for the second-round pick, is expected to sign a deal below his slot value of $2,362,700.
“We do think we’re going to go out and hopefully get more players and more high school guys [Monday],” Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino said Sunday night, “and George gives us a little flexibility in doing that.”
Monday is eight rounds long — streamed online at MLB.com, beginning at 11 a.m. PT — and the Dodgers have 10 picks, including two picks just after the fourth round for qualifying-offer free agents Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson signing elsewhere.
Here are the Dodgers’ picks on Monday:
- Third round, pick 95
-the Dodgers have never picked 95th overall
- Fourth round, pick 127
-Dee Strange-Gordon (2008) and Angelo Songo (2009) were picked here
- Anderson comp, pick 136
-John Duestch (1989) and Josh Bell (2005)
- Turner comp, pick 137
-Alton Torregano (1972) and Frank Smith (1990)
- Fifth round, pick 163
-Kelly Snider (1976) and Kevin Gibbs (1995)
- Sixth round, pick 190
-Edwin Jackson (2001) and Wills Montgomerie (2017)
- Seventh round, pick 220
-Charles Boggs (1967), Walt Stull (1985), David Cuen (2001), Zach Pop (2017)
- Eighth round, pick 250
-Dave Cardona (2001) and Rylan Bannon (2017)
- Ninth round, pick 280
-Jack Littrell (1977), Joe Karmeris (1983), Sean Pierce (2001), Connor Strain (2017)
- Tenth round, pick 310
-Kerwin Danley (1979, did not sign), Thom Ott (2001), Zach Reks (2017)
MLB Draft Day 2
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle
- Time: 11 a.m. PT
- Rounds: 3-10
- TV: none
- Streaming: MLB.com
Loading comments...