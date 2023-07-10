How to watch Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The Dodgers have 10 picks on the second day of the MLB Draft, which covers rounds three through 10.

On Sunday, the Dodgers selected Texas high school outfielder Kendall George with the 36th overall pick, and took Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof in the second round, at No. 60. George, who the team was considering for the second-round pick, is expected to sign a deal below his slot value of $2,362,700.

“We do think we’re going to go out and hopefully get more players and more high school guys [Monday],” Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino said Sunday night, “and George gives us a little flexibility in doing that.”

Monday is eight rounds long — streamed online at MLB.com, beginning at 11 a.m. PT — and the Dodgers have 10 picks, including two picks just after the fourth round for qualifying-offer free agents Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson signing elsewhere.

Here are the Dodgers’ picks on Monday:

