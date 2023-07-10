MLB Draft 2023: Dodgers take RHP Eriq Swan with 137th overall pick

The Dodgers took Middle Tennessee State right-hander Eriq Swan with the 137th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, just after the fourth round. This pick was compensation for shortstop Trea Turner signing with the Phillies in December after declining a qualifying offer from Los Angeles.

Swan struck out 71 batters in 61 innings as a junior in college, but also walked 45 batters and had a 6.49 ERA. He did earn All-Tournament honors in Conference USA with a strong six-inning start against Texas-San Antonio.

Related Dodgers 2023 MLB Draft tracker

The Dodgers appear to be betting on stuff with the 6’6, 240-pound Swan. From his Baseball America scouting report, where Swan is ranked 209th among draft prospects:

Swan is a huge, projection righthander with a 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame and the stuff to match, with a fastball that’s been up to 102 mph at peak velocity. He’s still trying to get his performance to match his stuff, and struggled with control in each of his three seasons with Middle Tennessee State. ... Swan is a polarizing profile, but could entice teams with his immense arm talent and velocity as a power reliever who could benefit from professional pitching development.

Swan was rated 240th by MLB Pipeline, where it was pointed out the right-hander added 10 mph while in college after playing mostly shortstop in high school. Swan was rated 294th by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN.

4c-137. Dodgers: Eriq Swan, RHP, Middle Tennessee St -- big-bodied power arm w/ triple digits among Stuff+ leaders, pwr mid/high 90's FB up to 102, s/m SL w/ depth, usable CH, immense stuff/build for upside but limited control/command lean to power relief outlook — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 10, 2023

Swan is the third Middle Tennessee State player drafted by the Dodgers, along with infielder Eddie Pye in 1988, who made the majors, and pitcher Chris Crabtree in 1991, who did not.

The 137th pick comes with a recommended slot value of $469,000.