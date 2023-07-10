MLB Draft 2023: Dodgers take Texas OF Dylan Campbell with 136th overall pick

The Dodgers selected Texas outfielder Dylan Campbell with the 136th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, just after the fourth round. This pick was compensation for pitcher Tyler Anderson signing with the Angels in November after declining a qualifying offer from Los Angeles.

Campbell hit .339/.436/.603 with 13 home runs, 19 doubles, and three triples in 64 games as a junior for Texas, and stole 26 bases. He had a 38-game hitting streak at one point, and also has a pretty good arm in the outfield.

Campbell’s father Donovan was drafted by the Braves in the 22nd round in 1998, but never made the majors. Dylan Campbell talked with Jerome Solomon at the Houston Chronicle about getting advice from his dad:

“I’ll say he is definitely tough … tough, tough love,” the younger Campbell said. “If you aren’t doing something right, he’s going to be honest with you. He’s going to let you know about it. “He’s always told me not to let anybody outwork you, and stay humble. That’s just a great lesson that I’ve got from him since as long as I can remember, and I feel like that has carried me to where I am today.”

Related Dodgers 2023 MLB Draft tracker

Campbell was 129th by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN and rated 171st at MLB Pipeline.

Baseball America was lower on Campbell, ranking him the 360th-best prospect in the draft:

Campbell has a smaller and filled-out frame that lacks much future projection, but he has solid arm strength, speed and production that could make him a late day two or early day three selection. Campbell has a pull-heavy offensive approach and he tends to sell out early in his swing to the pull side, which could leave him exposed on the outer third against professional pitching. He has just fringy power and most of that has gone to the pull side during games.

The 136th pick comes with a recommended slot value of $473,700.