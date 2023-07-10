MLB Draft 2023: Dodgers pick Florida State LHP Wyatt Crowell in fourth round

The Dodgers selected another pitcher with their fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, taking Florida State left-hander Wyatt Crowell with the 127th overall pick. He’s the second pitcher in as many picks to start Day 2 of the draft.

Crowell pitched as a reliever in his three years in college, though pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts against Pitt on March 11 in his only start to date. He struck out 33 batters and walked 11 in 20⅔ innings as a junior in 2023, but only pitched in five games, and had Tommy John surgery in April.

Thank you to @PeachtreeOrtho @doctbgriffith for taking great care of me today. Surgery went well and I’m so thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers. — Wyatt Crowell (@wyattcrowell20) April 14, 2023

Crowell had a 2.12 ERA as a sophomore in 2022 with 71 strikeouts against only 17 walks in 51 innings.

Crowell was rated 95th by Keith Law at The Athletic, ranked 112th at MLB Pipeline, ranked 135th by Baseball America, ranked 143rd by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN.

From his Baseball America scouting report:

A small and lean lefthander with a 6-foot, 169-pound frame, Crowell pitches with a simple delivery and whippy fast arm that fires to the plate from a three-quarter slot. He works off a two-pitch mix and typically pitched in the 93-94 mph range and got into the upper 90s, though in 2023 before his surgery he averaged 90 mph and touched 93.

“I know some scouts wanted him to start, but he’ll have to work on his changeup to get there, assuming he comes back healthy from TJ,” Law wrote at The Athletic.

The 127th pick comes with a recommended slot value of $516,800.