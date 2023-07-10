MLB Draft 2023: Dodgers pick SS Sam Mongelli in the 10th round

The Dodgers finished off Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft by selecting Sacred Heart University shortstop Sam Mongelli in the 10th round, the 310th overall pick in the draft.

Mongelli hit .402/.495/.743 as a senior in 2023 with 20 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 55 games. His 81 runs scored set a Northeast Conference record, and his 20 homers tied a NEC mark, making him the easy choice as the conference player of the year.

Sam Mongelli with his seventh home run of the year! pic.twitter.com/EWYMqUB4or — SHU Baseball (@PioBaseball) April 6, 2023

Mongelli earned second-team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball, making him the first All-American baseball player for Sacred Heart in 31 years.

The Dodgers through the first 10 rounds of this draft selected eight college players in their 12 picks so far. Mongelli is the only senior of the group. But that doesn’t mean he is without leverage in negotiations. He still has a year of eligibility remaining, and on June 30, Mongelli announced he is transferring to Auburn.

The 310th pick comes with a recommended slot value of $164,600.