MLB Draft 2023: Dodgers pick Ball State RHP Ryan Brown in 9th round

The Dodgers drafted Ball State right-hander Ryan Brown in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, one of two Day 2 picks for Los Angeles coming off Tommy John surgery.

Brown struck out 56 batters in only 28⅓ innings as a junior in college to go with his 4.76 ERA, but also walked 24 batters. Ten of his 12 appearances this season came in relief.

He had elbow surgery this week.

I can’t thank @JeffDugasMD and @AndrewsSportMed enough for a successful UCL reconstruction yesterday! Been a tough couple months but God has a plan for me!

—Deuteronomy 31:8

Florida State left-hander Wyatt Crowell, picked by the Dodgers in the fourth round on Monday, had his surgery in April.

Brown’s highest draft prospect ranking was 191st, by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN. MLB Pipeline ranked Brown No. 237 overall, with this scouting report:

Brown sports one of the most devastating split-changeups in the Draft, earning plus-plus grades from some scouts. His low-80s splitter plummets at the plate, resulting in a 70 percent swing-and-miss rate this spring. He sets up his changeup with a 92-94 mph fastball that reaches 96 with some arm-side run and carry.

Baseball America rated Brown No. 265 overall, and said of the right-hander, “Brown is almost certainly a reliever at the professional level, but the pure stuff is undeniable.”

The 280th pick comes with a recommended slot value of $173,600.

Brown is the third Ball State player drafted by the Dodgers, along with pitchers Clint Wickenscheimer in the 21st round in 1979 and Jason Hickman in the eighth round in 2000.