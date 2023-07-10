 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Draft 2023: Dodgers pick high school outfielder Jaron Elkins in 8th round

2-sport star committed to play college baseball at Wright State

By Eric Stephen
Goodpasture center fielder Jaron Elkins, right, calls off left fielder Bishop Quarles (14) as he catches a fly ball for an out against Tipton Rosemark in the second inning during the division II-A quarterfinal baseball game Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Madison, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dodgers went the prep route with their eighth-round pick in the MLB Draft, taking outfielder Jaron Elkins out of Goodpasture Christian School in Tennessee with the 250th overall selection.

Elkins played center field as a senior but also pitched as a junior in high school. In 2023 he hit .452 with 16 home runs and 37 stolen bases in 42 games, per the Nashville Tennessean.

Listed at 6’1, 193 pounds, the all-around athlete Elkins was also first-team all-region as a running back in football.

Elkins is committed to play college baseball at Wright State.

The 250th pick comes with a recommended slot value of $189,300.

Elkins is the fourth high school player the Dodgers have drafted in the first 10 rounds, along with outfielder Kendall George, the team’s first pick, plus third-round pitcher Brady Smith and sixth-round shortstop Bryan Gonzalez.

