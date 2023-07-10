MLB Draft 2023: Dodgers pick high school outfielder Jaron Elkins in 8th round

The Dodgers went the prep route with their eighth-round pick in the MLB Draft, taking outfielder Jaron Elkins out of Goodpasture Christian School in Tennessee with the 250th overall selection.

Elkins played center field as a senior but also pitched as a junior in high school. In 2023 he hit .452 with 16 home runs and 37 stolen bases in 42 games, per the Nashville Tennessean.

Long gone...@JaronElkins with a big blast for @baseballgcs. Cougars up 16-0, Top 5th pic.twitter.com/ICbYCMx5Fx — George Robinson (@Cville_Sports) May 17, 2023

Related Dodgers 2023 MLB Draft tracker

Listed at 6’1, 193 pounds, the all-around athlete Elkins was also first-team all-region as a running back in football.

Elkins is committed to play college baseball at Wright State.

The 250th pick comes with a recommended slot value of $189,300.

Elkins is the fourth high school player the Dodgers have drafted in the first 10 rounds, along with outfielder Kendall George, the team’s first pick, plus third-round pitcher Brady Smith and sixth-round shortstop Bryan Gonzalez.