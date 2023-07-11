How to watch Day 3 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The Dodgers will finish out their 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday, with the final ten rounds from Seattle concluding three days of selecting amateur players to restock farm systems.

On Monday the Dodgers drafted three high school players, including right-handed pitcher Brady Smith from Grainger High in Tennessee. That gives the Dodgers four high school players — three position players and one pitcher — in their first 12 picks.

Related Dodgers 2023 MLB Draft tracker

For players drafted in the 11th round or later, and for non-drafted players, any signing bonus amount over $125,000 will count against a team’s bonus pool. The Dodgers this year have just over $7.27 million to spend in their bonus pool.

The first Dodgers pick on Tuesday is in the 11th round, with the 340th overall pick. They have nine more selections on the final day of the draft, each one 30 picks after the last one, ending with pick number 610 overall in the 20th round.

MLB Draft Day 3