Dodgers sign first-round draft pick Kendall George, per report

The Dodgers signed their first-round draft pick, Texas high school outfielder Kendall George, per Jim Callis of MLB.com:

Supplemental 1st-rder Kendall George signs w/@Dodgers for $1.85 million (pick 36 value = $2,362,700). Texas HS OF, one of fastest players in @MLBDraft, some scouts joke he has 90 speed on 20-80 scale, contact approach, aggressive on bases & in CF. Arkansas recruit. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/RtsXQKosbB — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 19, 2023

The Dodgers have not yet announced the George signing, nor any of their draft picks, but George posted a picture of his Dodgers locker in an Instagram story on Monday night.

George was selected 36th overall by the Dodgers, whose first-round pick dropped 10 spots for spending more than $40 million over the competitive balance tax threshold in 2022.

The Dodgers originally planned to draft George with their second-round pick, 60th overall, but shifted plans after one of their first-pick targets was drafted elsewhere. George’s signing bonus is almost exactly the halfway point between the recommended slot value for the 60th pick ($1,336.900) than for the 36th pick ($2,362,700).

The Dodgers total bonus pool is $7.27 million.

George, who had college commitment to Arkansas, made his intention to turn pro crystal clear in a conference call on the night of the draft.

“I’m 100-percent signing, for sure,” George said.

In his senior year at Astascocita High School in Humble, Texas, just outside of Houston, George hit .445 with a .581 on-base percentage and 32 stolen bases in 39 games. He also played for the USA Baseball Under-18 team that won the World Cup last September. Considered one of the fastest players in the draft, George ran a 6.16 60-yard dash at the Perfect Game national showcase.

“He’s the fastest runner we’ve ever drafted since I’ve been here,” Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino said.

“I do have more to my game than just my legs,” George said. “I use them as an asset, just trying to work off what works best for me, try to use it to the best of my ability.”