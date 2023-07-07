How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft starts Sunday and the 20 rounds are spread over three days, finishing up on Tuesday well before the All-Star Game, with all of the festivities in Seattle.

Sunday is the only televised part of the draft, with MLB Network and ESPN broadcasting the first round beginning at 4 p.m. PT. For the second round, ESPN will shift to streaming on ESPN+. The MLB Network telecast will also stream on MLB.com.

The Dodgers on Sunday have two selections — 36th overall, and No. 60.

Rounds 3-10 are on Monday, which shifts to streaming only on MLB.com, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. PT. The Dodgers have 10 picks on the second day, including compensatory picks after the fourth round for losing Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson to free agency.

Tuesday covers the final 10 rounds of the draft, which again starts at 11 a.m. and is streaming on MLB.com. The Dodgers have 10 picks on Tuesday.

2023 MLB Draft schedule

Sunday, 4 p.m. PT

Rounds 1-2

TV: MLB Network, ESPN

Streaming: MLB.com, ESPN+

Monday, 11 a.m.

Rounds 3-10

TV: none

Streaming: MLB.com

Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Rounds 11-20

TV: none

Streaming: MLB.com