Potential Dodgers MLB Draft targets: Ty Floyd, Cameron Johnson, Charlee Soto

The MLB Draft begins Sunday night (4 p.m.; ESPN, MLB Network), and the Dodgers’ first pick is No. 36 overall.

Previously, several mock drafts including ESPN, Baseball America, and MLB Pipeline linked the Dodgers to high school outfielder Jonny Farmelo. If you can remember way back to September, Baseball America mentioned the Dodgers as a possible landing spot for South Carolina pitcher Will Sanders.

A slew of new mock drafts arrived on Friday, and three national outlets linked the Dodgers to three different pitchers with that number 36 selection.

Ty Floyd, LSU

The junior right-hander had a 4.35 ERA with 120 strikeouts and 37 walks in 91 innings this season, and shined in Omaha.

From Jordan Shusterman at Fox Sports:

He returned to Baton Rouge this spring and generally pitched well before really turning it on when the lights were brightest in Omaha, where he struck out 10 and 17 in back-to-back outings in the College World Series to help the Tigers win their seventh national championship. He couldn’t have peaked at a better time, and in a draft where teams are desperately looking around for any semblance of an impact pitcher in this range after a steep drop-off following the top six or so arms, he could certainly be a beneficiary.

Floyd is rated the 44th-best draft prospect by Baseball America, and No. 58 by MLB Pipeline.

Cameron Johnson, IMG Academy (Florida)

He’s linked to the Dodgers by Jonathan Mayo’s mock draft at MLB Pipeline.

Johnson is a 6’5, 240-pound left-hander who, if he doesn’t sign with the team that drafts him, has a commitment to play at LSU.

He told Dan Zielinski III of Baseball Prospect Journal in January, “My fastball has the run with 20-inch horizontal movement. That is very big for me. I also have the wipeout slider. I got a lot of hitters with the slider in the summer. The pitch is an overpowering pitch that I feel hitters can’t get an eye on.”

MLB Pipeline rates Johnson as the No. 42 prospect in the draft, and Baseball America ranks him 43rd.

Charlee Soto, Reborn Christian Academy High School (Florida)

Soto turns 18 on August 31, and has a college commitment to Central Florida.

He’s linked to the Dodgers in Carlos Colazzo’s latest mock draft at Baseball America:

It seems like Soto has teams questioning the shape and metrics on his fastball—sort of along the same lines as Ty Madden’s fastball in 2021. I feel confident Soto does pretty much everything else well enough that it’ll end up being a minor nitpick for a team rather than a real deal-breaker. He throws hard, has one of the best sliders and changeups in the prep class and is also an impressive athlete with physicality and youth on his side. That’s a lot of checked boxes.

Soto is ranked the No. 28 draft prospect at MLB Pipeline and rated 32nd at Baseball America.