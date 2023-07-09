How to watch Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The Dodgers have two picks on the first day of the 2023 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday evening in Seattle.

Sunday in the draft features the first two round plus compensatory picks and both Competitive Balance Rounds A and B, for a total of 70 picks on the first day.

The Dodgers’ first pick is 36th overall, which was dropped ten spots because their payroll exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold by over $40 million last year. Their second-round pick is No. 60.

For the No. 36 pick, the recommended slot value is $2,362,700. At 60th overall, the slot value is $1,336,900. The Dodgers total bonus pool this year — the sum of the slot values for every pick in the first 10 rounds — is $7.27 million.

Both ESPN and MLB Network are televising the first day of the draft beginning at 4 p.m. PT. Both telecasts are available for streaming on Watch ESPN and MLB.com.

Both Monday — for rounds 3-10 — and Tuesday — rounds 11-20 — will be broadcast online only, at MLB.com.

MLB Draft Day 1