Dodgers 2023 MLB Draft tracker

Keep track of all 22 Dodgers picks

By Eric Stephen Updated
MLB Draft presented by Nike Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The MLB Draft is Seattle in 2023, and the Dodgers have 22 picks in the 20-round draft, stretched over three days from July 9-11 at Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks.

Kendall George, a high school outfielder out of Texas, was the Dodgers’ first pick at No. 36th overall. The speedy outfielder, who has a college commitment to Arkansas, is just the fourth high school position player drafted by the Dodgers with their first pick since 2000, along with James Loney, Corey Seager, and Gavin Lux.

The Dodgers have 22 picks in 20 rounds because they received extra compensatory picks for Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner signing elsewhere as free agents after declining qualifying offers from Los Angeles. Those two extra picks for the Dodgers came just after the fourth round, at 136th and 137th overall.

Recommended slot values for every pick through the first 10 rounds make up each team’s total draft bonus pool. For the Dodgers this year, their bonus pool is just over $7.27 million, a 72-percent increase over last year.

For picks after the 10th round, or any undrafted free agents, any signing bonus amount above $125,000 counts against the bonus pool.

2023 Dodgers draft picks

Round Pick Pos Player B/T Age* School Slot value
Round Pick Pos Player B/T Age* School Slot value
1^ 36 OF Kendall George L/L 18 Atascocita HS (TX) $2,362,700
2 60 3B Jake Gelof R/R 21 Virginia $1,336,900
3 95 $705,500
4 127 $516,800
Comp 136 $473,700
Comp 137 $469,000
5 163 $364,400
6 190 $290,100
7 220 $228,000
8 250 $189,300
9 280 $173,600
10 310 $164,600
11 340
12 370
13 400
14 430
15 460
16 490
17 520
18 550
19 580
20 610
Total $7,274,600
^Dodgers first-round pick moved down 10 slots, from 26th to 36th, due to high payroll *age as of June 30, 2023

