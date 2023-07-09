Dodgers 2023 MLB Draft tracker

The MLB Draft is Seattle in 2023, and the Dodgers have 22 picks in the 20-round draft, stretched over three days from July 9-11 at Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks.

Kendall George, a high school outfielder out of Texas, was the Dodgers’ first pick at No. 36th overall. The speedy outfielder, who has a college commitment to Arkansas, is just the fourth high school position player drafted by the Dodgers with their first pick since 2000, along with James Loney, Corey Seager, and Gavin Lux.

The Dodgers have 22 picks in 20 rounds because they received extra compensatory picks for Tyler Anderson and Trea Turner signing elsewhere as free agents after declining qualifying offers from Los Angeles. Those two extra picks for the Dodgers came just after the fourth round, at 136th and 137th overall.

Recommended slot values for every pick through the first 10 rounds make up each team’s total draft bonus pool. For the Dodgers this year, their bonus pool is just over $7.27 million, a 72-percent increase over last year.

For picks after the 10th round, or any undrafted free agents, any signing bonus amount above $125,000 counts against the bonus pool.