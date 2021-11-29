Reports: Daniel Hudson signs one-year contact with Dodgers

Old friend alert.

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers are expected to sign veteran right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson to a one-year contract.

Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson and the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. When completed, it’s expected to be for around $7 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

In a day the Dodgers lose both Corey Seager and Max Scherzer to free agency, they add a piece to their bullpen.

Hudson was a Dodger in 2018, appearing in 40 games while posting a 4.11 ERA and 4.38 FIP.

The 34-year-old started the 2021 campaign with the Washington Nationals and was having one of the best seasons of his career. In 31 games, he posted a 2.20 ERA, 2.47 FIP and 0.92 WHIP.

At the trade deadline, Hudson was dealt to the Padres where he struggled. In 23 games, Hudson posted a 5.21 ERA and posted some of the worst numbers of his career.

With that being said, he was still excellent in striking hitters out. In his 12th big-league season, Hudson had the best strikeout rate of his career. He was averaging 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings with Washington and 12.8 with San Diego.

There are certainly some reasons to be excited about Hudson joining the bullpen, especially when looking at this stat.

Free agent relievers, by Stuff+, which focuses only on movement, velo & spin:

1) Aaron Loup (Angels just signed) (121)

2) Raisel Iglesias

3) Jimmy Nelson

4) Collin McHugh

5) Daniel Hudson

6) Serigo Romo

7) Heath Hembree

8) Kendall Graveman

9) Adam Ottavino

10) Corey Knebel (110) — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) November 22, 2021

With Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly and Corey Knebel being free agents, the Dodgers add a familiar face to their bullpen before the lockout.