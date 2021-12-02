Dodgers re-sign Chris Taylor for 4 years, $60 million

Chris Taylor made his first All-Star team in 2021, and after reaching free agency for the first time decided to stay in Los Angeles, coming back to the Dodgers on a four-year contract finalized on December 1, 2021.

The contract guarantees Taylor $60 million over the four years, through 2025. The Dodgers hold a team option for 2026 worth $12 million, with a $4 million buyout.

Taylor has been an above-average hitter for five years running beginning in 2017, his first full season with the Dodgers. That offense combined with incredible defensive versatility — he started games at six different positions in 2021, for instance — makes Taylor incredibly value, especially to the Dodgers, who prioritize flexibility among their position players.

During a postseason that saw the Dodgers offense struggle, scoring two or fewer runs six times in 12 games, Taylor was incredibly productive. He hit a walk-off home run to win the National League wild card game, and had a three-homer game in Game 5 of the NLCS against Atlanta. Taylor during the playoffs hit .351/.419/.784 with 12 runs batted in.

The Dodgers extended a qualifying offer of one year, $18.4 million to Taylor on November 7, which he declined 10 days later. That would have netted the Dodgers a draft pick as compensation had he signed elsewhere, but Taylor instead decided to stay with Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

Taylor’s contract takes him through his age-34 season, and he’ll be 35 years old in 2026, his club option season.

Infielder Sheldon Neuse was designated for assignment to make room on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.