Dodgers sign Daniel Hudson to 1-year, $7 million contract

Relief pitcher Daniel Hudson signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dodgers for 2022, a contract that includes a club option as well.

Hudson gets $6 million in 2022, and his option is worth $6.5 million in 2023 or a $1 million buyout. For competitive balance tax purposes, Hudson’s contract is considered $7 million.

The right-hander pitched for the Dodgers in 2018, but spent the last two seasons with the Blue Jays, Nationals, and Padres. In 2021, which was split between Washington and San Diego, Hudson had a 3.31 ERA and 3.21 FIP in 51 innings, with 75 strikeouts and 16 walks.

Hudson turns 35 in March 2022.

The Dodgers finalized Hudson’s contract on November 30, 2021, and to make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was not tendered a contract, making him a free agent.