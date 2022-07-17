How to watch the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is here and the first two rounds will happen Sunday night at Xbox Plaza (L.A. Live) in Los Angeles. With their only pick in the first two rounds, the Dodgers will make their selection for the first pick of the second round (40th overall).

Two television networks will provide coverage of the first round on Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN and MLB Network, as well as online streaming on the ESPN app and MLB.com. The first day of coverage includes the first round (30 picks), the compensatory round (two picks), the competitive balance round A (seven picks), the second round (27 picks), the competitive balance round B (eight picks) and the second compensatory round (six picks).

Several former players are among team representatives on site in Los Angeles for the draft. Steve Sax will represent the Dodgers.

This year, the 40th overall pick has a recommended slot value of $1,950,900, part of the Dodgers’ total draft bonus pool of $4.2 million, the lowest in baseball.

For an overview of who the Dodgers might pick or have been linked to, plus the history of picking at 40th overall, check out this excellent overview from Eric Saturday. If you’re wondering how long it will take until the Dodgers make their one selection of the day, here are the times allowed between picks:

First round & compensation picks (picks 1-32): 3 minutes between picks

Competitive Balance Round A (picks 33-39): 2 minutes between picks

Round 2 & Competitive Balance Round B (picks 40-80): 1 minute between picks

