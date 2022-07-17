The 2022 MLB Draft is in Los Angeles for the first time, and the host Dodgers have nineteen picks in the 20-round draft.

The draft is a three-day affair that began on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles at LA Live, and will conclude on Monday and Tuesday in a downtown hotel.

Dalton Rushing, a catcher out of Louisville, was the first selection by the Dodgers, in the second round at No. 40 overall. The Dodgers’ first-round pick was originally slated for 30th, but as penalty for spending in the highest threshold of competitive balance tax in 2021, their first pick dropped 10 slots.

The Dodgers lose their second-round pick for signing Freddie Freeman as a free agent. They also lost their fifth selection for signing Freeman, but that ended up being the compensatory pick just after the fourth round for Corey Seager signing with Texas.

The Dodgers total draft bonus pool, derived from the recommended slot values for every pick through the first 10 rounds, is just over $4.2 million.