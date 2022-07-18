Dodgers have 8 picks on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

With the first and second round in the books, the attention can now shift to the less flashy third round and beyond as the MLB Draft moves its way through the next eight rounds. The next eight rounds are still important because the first 10 rounds define the bonus pool teams are able to spend on the entire draft.

MLB.com will stream all eight rounds and after the longer time between rounds Sunday, things move much quicker on Monday with only one minute between picks.

Things got started with the first 80 picks of the draft on Sunday night. The Dodgers drafted Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing with their lone pick of Day 1, 40th overall to start the second round. Los Angeles has eight picks on Monday, beginning near the end of the third round, selection No. 105 overall.

Dodgers Day 2 picks in the 2022 draft Round Pick Slot value Round Pick Slot value 3 105 $582,700 4 135 $435,200 5 165 $325,400 6 195 $253,400 7 225 $199,900 8 255 $169,100 9 285 $156,600 10 315 $149,600 Total $2,271,900

Day 2 of the draft features 236 picks. That includes 30 picks in all eight rounds, minus the Rangers (Corey Seager), Twins (Carlos Correa), Tigers (Eduardo Rodriguez) and Mariners (Robbie Ray) losing third-round picks for signing free agents who declined qualifying offers.

MLB Draft Day 2 TV info