Chris Newell, Chris Alleyne, Jared Karros & tidbits from Day 3 of the Dodgers’ draft

The Dodgers on Tuesday made their final ten picks of the 2022 MLB Draft, Rounds 11-20. Here are some highlights from Day 3.

Virginia outfielder Chris Newell is notable in that he was the only Dodgers player drafted Tuesday to be listed among MLB Pipeline’s top-200 prospects, checking in at No. 190. Baseball America ranked him as 237th overall. Taken in the 13th round by Los Angeles, Newell hit .258/.385/.468 with 12 home runs as a junior, but concerns abound about his 30.7-percent strikeout rate the last two years in college, though he did double his walk rate this season.

“A left-handed hitter, Newell does show glimpses of being able to drive the ball to all fields,” says the MLB Pipeline scouting report. “He needs to refine his approach, as there has been way too much swing-and-miss in his game.

Power and speed

In the 19th round, the Dodgers took Chris Alleyne, a center fielder out of Maryland. He tapped into his power during his senior season, hitting .331/.422/.673 with 24 home runs, winning Big Ten player of the year and named first-team All-American.

Alleyne also stole 24 bases in 27 attempts this season, and made this highlight-reel catch in June:

Chris Alleyne is just incredible and this catch is mesmerizing pic.twitter.com/ub47Sh6qUs — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 6, 2022

Baseball America called the fifth-year senior Alleyne “a remarkable development story” and ranked him 398th overall among draft prospects, adding, “He’s an above-average runner with power from both sides of the plate while also holding down center field well—so there are some real tools to get excited about here as well as his standout production.”

Sons also rise

In the 11th round, the Dodgers drafted Baylor outfielder Kyle Nevin, who hit .304/.361/.514 as a third-year sophomore this season. His dad is Phil Nevin, a former No. 1 overall pick who currently manages the Angels, and his brother Tyler is a third baseman for the Orioles.

But the most Dodgers connection of Day 3 was UCLA right-hander Jared Karros, son of Los Angeles Dodger home run king and current broadcaster Eric Karros. Jared Karros was a junior this year for the Bruins, but hasn’t pitched since suffering a back injury in March 2021.

High school shortstops

The Dodgers drafted four high school hitters overall in the draft, including three on Tuesday. All four high school bats are shortstops.

Previous draftees

The Dodgers selected six college players in the final 10 rounds of the draft, giving them 14 college picks in 19 selections this year. Among those college picks, two were also drafted out of high school but did not sign:

12th round: Jacob Meador (31st round, 2019, by the Mariners)

13th round: Chris Newell (37th round, 2019, by the Cardinals)

The final count

This was a hitting-heavy draft for the Dodgers, taking 15 hitters among their 19 picks, including eleven college bats.

Among the four pitchers drafted by the Dodgers, three were college arms and one high school pitcher, right-hander Payton Martin out of West Forsyth High School in North Carolina.