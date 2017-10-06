 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 5

Contributors: Eric Stephen

Justin Turner drove in five runs and Yasiel Puig drove in two to pace a Dodgers offensive outburst in Game 1 of the NLDS, overcoming four solo home runs allowed by Clayton Kershaw in a 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

