NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 5

Justin Turner drove in five runs and Yasiel Puig drove in two to pace a Dodgers offensive outburst in Game 1 of the NLDS, overcoming four solo home runs allowed by Clayton Kershaw in a 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
Oct 4, 2017, 12:00pm PDT
-
October 7, 2017
Kershaw allows record-tying 4 HR in Game 1 win
Clayton Kershaw tied a major league record by allowing four home runs in the Dodgers’ 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.
-
October 6, 2017
Dodgers overcome Diamondbacks’ solo effort to take Game 1
Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig paced the Dodgers offense on Friday night, beating the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of their NLDS at Dodger Stadium.
-
-
-
October 6, 2017
Forsythe starts Game 1 at 2B
Logan Forsythe starts at second base for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks. Here are lineups fro Dodger Stadium.
-
October 6, 2017
Dodgers need Clayton Kershaw to be the best
Clayton Kershaw needs to be Clayton Kershaw this postseason for the Dodgers to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the World Series. He starts Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday night against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
-
October 6, 2017
Reflective Ethier ‘locked in’ for another playoff run
Andre Ethier has played 12 years with the Dodgers and is in the final year of his contract. He reflected on his time with the team as well as closing in on a franchise record for most playoff games played.
-
October 6, 2017
Don Newcombe & Maury Wills to throw ceremonial first pitches
Information on parking, national anthem, ceremonial first pitches, and pregame festivities at Dodger Stadium for the first two games of the National League Division Series.
-
October 5, 2017
Taijuan Walker will start NLDS Game 1 for D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks will turn to Taijuan Walker to start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
October 5, 2017
NLDS snapshot: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
A broad overview of the Dodgers and Diamondbacks heading into their National League Division Series, which begins Friday night with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.
-
October 4, 2017
As Game 1 goes, so go the Dodgers
In the Dodgers’ last 15 postseason series, dating back to 1988, how the club fared in Game 1 determined their outcome in the series.