2022 Dodgers non-roster invitees to spring training

The lockout is over and spring training starts for the Dodgers with the first official workout for pitchers and catchers on Monday, March 14 at Camelback Ranch in Arizona. Here’s a summary of every minor league player invited to Dodgers major league camp.

Many of these were minor league free agents who signed over the last few months, with links for each signing below. There was also the minor league Rule 5 Draft, which saw the Dodgers select pitchers Carson Fulmer and Jon Duplantier.

But there’s also prospects who will spend some time in major league camp, including Ryan Pepiot, Miguel Vargas, Michael Busch, and Andy Pages, each of whom were named on at least one top-100 prospect list heading into 2022.

A total of 21 non-roster players were invited to major league camp. Here’s a little on each one.

Pitchers (8)

RHP — Beau Burrows

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Tigers

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 25

How acquired: Minor league free agent, November 28, 2021

Burrows was drafted by the Tigers in the first round in 2015, two spots above Walker Buehler.

RHP — Jon Duplantier

Bats L, throws R

2021 spring training: D-backs

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 27

How acquired: Rule 5 draft, December 8, 2021

Duplantier was a top-100 prospect prior to the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and played in the majors in parts of 2019 and 2021, putting up a 6.70 ERA and 5.18 FIP in 49⅔ innings for Arizona.

LHP — Robbie Erlin

Bats R, throws L

2021 spring training: Japan

2021 highest level: Japan

2022 age: 31

How acquired: Minor league free agent

3.71 ERA in 53⅓ innings with Nippon Ham Fighters in 2021, with 46 strikeouts and 16 walks. Last pitched in majors in 2020 with Pirates and Braves.

RHP — Carson Fulmer

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Pirates/Reds

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 28

How acquired: Rule 5 draft, December 8, 2021

The eighth-overall draft pick in the first round in 2015, Fulmer was a teammate of Walker Buehler on Vanderbilt’s pitching staff that year in the College World Series.

RHP — Sam Gaviglio

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Rangers (NRI)

2021 highest level: Triple-A

2022 age: 32

How acquired: Minor league free agent, January 31, 2022

Gaviglio also pitched in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2021, with a 5.86 ERA in 15 starts for SSG Landers. Last pitched in the majors in 2020 with the Blue Jays.

RHP — Ryan Pepiot

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: Triple-A

2022 age: 24

How acquired: 2019 draft, third round

Pepiot and his excellent changeup were rated as the No. 59 prospect in MLB by ESPN and 99th overall by Baseball America.

RHP — Yefry Ramírez

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 28

How acquired: Minor league free agent

Pitched two scoreless innings in his one game with the Dodgers in 2021. Led Triple-A Oklahoma City last year in starts and innings.

RHP — Bobby Wahl

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Brewers

2021 highest level: Triple-A

2022 age: 30

How acquired: waiver claim, June 30, 2021

Wahl spent 13 days on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster last summer, but didn’t pitch in the majors. In 24 relief appearances between Double-A Biloxi, Triple-A Nashville, and Triple-A Oklahoma City, the right-hander allowed 24 runs in 18⅔ innings

Catchers (4)

C — Hunter Feduccia

Bats L, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: Double-A

2022 age: 25

How acquired: 2018 draft, 12th round

C — Carson Taylor

Bats S, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2021 highest level: High-A

2022 age: 23

How acquired: 2020 draft, fourth round

C — Tomás Telis

Bats S, throws R

2021 spring training: Twins (NRI)

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 31

How acquired: minor league FA, December 9, 2021

Telis last played in the majors in 2018 with Miami. He was called up to the majors with Minnesota for two days in April 2021 as a COVID-19 replacement, but did not play.

C — Tony Wolters

Bats L, throws R

2021 spring training: Pirates (NRI)

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 30

How acquired: minor league FA, December 18, 2021

Started 20 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. Played in 14 games in the majors with the Cubs, going 3-for-24.

Infielders (5)

2B/3B — Eddy Alvarez

Bats S, throws R

2021 spring training: Marlins (NRI)

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 31

How acquired: minor league FA, January 1, 2022

Alvarez is one of a select group of athletes to win medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. He was a silver medalist in the 5000-meter relay in short track speed skating in 2014 in Sochi, then won another silver with USA Baseball in 2021 in Tokyo.

A note should Alvarez be added to the 40-man roster: he was optioned for less than 20 days in 2020, which doesn’t count as an option year used. He has three option years remaining.

2B/3B/1B/OF — Andy Burns

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 31

How acquired: minor league FA, December 16, 2020

After playing for several seasons in Korea and Australia, Burns made his first major league appearance since 2016 last year with the Dodgers, and even played in two games during the NLCS. After the season Burns cleared waivers and on November 5 was sent outright to the minors, removing him from the 40-man roster.

2B — Michael Busch

Bats L, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: Double-A

2022 age: 24

How acquired: 2019 draft, first round

Busch was named a top-100 prospect by four national lists to date, topping out at No. 53 by Keith Law at The Athletic.

3B — Kody Hoese

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: Double-A

2022 age: 24

How acquired: 2019 draft, first round

3B/1B — Miguel Vargas

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: Double-A

2022 age: 22

How acquired: International free agent (Cuba), September 17, 2017

Vargas was a Branch Rickey Award winner in 2021 as the top position player in the Dodgers minors.

Outfielders (4)

OF/1B — Ryan Noda

Bats L, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: Double-A

2022 age: 26

How acquired: Trade (Blue Jays), February 23, 2021

Noda was one of two players to be named later to complete the Dodgers trade of Ross Stripling to Toronto on August 31, 2020. Noda led Double-A Tulsa with 29 home runs in 2021.

OF — Jason Martin

Bats L, throws R

2021 spring training: Rangers (NRI)

2021 highest level: MLB

2022 age: 26

How acquired: minor league FA, November 19, 2021

Martin hit .208/.245/.354 with six home runs in 58 games for Texas in 2021.

OF — Andy Pages

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2021 highest level: High-A

2022 age: 21

How acquired: International free agent (Cuba), March 1, 2018

Pages led the Dodgers minors with 31 home runs for High-A Great Lakes in 2021, and has been named on four top-100 lists so far this winter.

OF — Stefen Romero

Bats R, throws R

2021 spring training: Japan

2021 highest level: Japan

2022 age: 33

How acquired: minor league FA, February 12, 2022

Romero hit 98 home runs in five years in Japan, playing for Orix and Rakuten. Played parts of three seasons with the Mariners (2014-16). Was teammate of Sam Gaviglio at Oregon State in 2009-10.